AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump touts Turkey cease-fire, even as it appears shaky

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pushing back at criticism that his Syria withdrawal is damaging U.S. credibility, betraying Kurdish allies and opening the door for a possible resurgence of the Islamic State. He touted a cease-fire agreement that seemed at risk as Turkey and Kurdish fighters differed over what it required and whether combat had halted.

"We've had tremendous success I think over the last couple of days," Trump declared Friday. He added that "we've taken control of the oil in the Middle East" -- a claim that seemed disconnected from any known development there.

He made the assertion twice Friday, but other U.S. officials were unable to explain what he meant.

Calling his Syria approach "a little bit unconventional," the president contended that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as the Syrian Kurdish fighters the Turks are battling agree that the U.S.-brokered cease-fire was the right step and were complying with it.

"There is good will on both sides & a really good chance for success," he wrote on Twitter.

UK lawmakers to vote on whether to delay Brexit decision

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to get Parliament to approve his divorce deal with the European Union was thrown into doubt Saturday, as lawmakers were first given a vote on whether — yet again — to delay their final decision on Brexit.

At a rare weekend sitting of Parliament, Johnson implored legislators to ratify the deal he struck this week with the other 27 EU leaders. He said members of the House of Commons should "come together as democrats to end this debilitating feud" over Brexit that has wracked the country since its June 2016 vote to leave the EU.

"Now is the time for this great House of Commons to come together... as I believe people at home are hoping and expecting," Johnson told lawmakers.

But he may not get the vote he craves. As the session of Parliament opened, House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said he would first allow a vote on an amendment that essentially puts the vote on the deal off until another day. Those behind the amendment say it will remove the risk that the U.K. could stumble out of the bloc without a deal on the Oct. 31 deadline — a prospect economists say would disrupt trade and plunge the economy into recession.

The amendment makes support for the deal conditional on the legislation to implement it being passed by Parliament, something that could take several days, or several weeks.

Shifting explanations from White House alarm some in GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The shifting White House explanation for President Donald Trump's decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine drew alarm Friday from Republicans as the impeachment inquiry brought a new test of their alliance.

Trump, in remarks at the White House, stood by his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, whose earlier comments undermined the administration's defense in the impeachment probe. Speaking Thursday at a news conference, Mulvaney essentially acknowledged a quid pro quo with Ukraine that Trump has long denied, saying U.S. aid was withheld from Kyiv to push for an investigation of the Democratic National Committee and the 2016 election. He later clarified his remarks.

Trump appeared satisfied with Mulvaney's clarification and the president dismissed the entire House inquiry as "a terrible witch hunt. This is so bad for our country."

But former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican primary, said he now supports impeaching the president.

Mulvaney's admission, he said, was the "final straw." ''The last 24 hours has really forced me to review all of this," Kasich said on CNN.

Democratic voters concentrate on candidates, not impeachment

AMES, Iowa (AP) — In the liberal strongholds of Des Moines' west side and the Iowa State University campus in Ames, not once was South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg asked by voters recently about the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

It's not that the investigation into the president's request for foreign help in his reelection effort is an afterthought for Democrats whose votes in Iowa will start the nominating process. Quite the opposite.

Instead, it's that the impeachment inquiry is so ingrained in the 2020 campaign that there's little point in bringing it up.

Democratic voters say they don't expect that the president will be removed from office, so they are concentrating instead of selecting the strongest opponent to unseat him.

"Impeachment is about getting the facts, and right now they look pretty damning," said Lisa Banitt, an Ames physician, who was among about 900 who came to hear Buttigieg at Iowa State. "But it doesn't really affect my thinking. We need to act as though Trump is going to be the candidate and concentrate on who should challenge him."

Sanders set for 'vigorous' campaign return after heart scare

NEW YORK (AP) — Bernie Sanders isn't going anywhere.

Less than three weeks after suffering a heart attack, the Democratic presidential contender is beginning what he's calling a "vigorous" return to the campaign trail with a rally expected to draw thousands of supporters to New York City on Saturday afternoon. One of them will be Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders' latest high-profile endorsement, who will share the stage with Sanders this weekend and give his stagnant White House bid an instant dose of energy.

The event marks a coming-out party of sorts for the 78-year-old Vermont senator, who left the campaign trail earlier this month after he underwent emergency heart surgery but who insists that he's more committed than ever to his 2020 White House bid. With the first voting contests less than four months away, he has some work to do.

Beyond health concerns, Sanders suddenly finds himself looking up at progressive rival Elizabeth Warren and establishment favorite Joe Biden in the polls. Now he must reassure voters that he has the physical stamina to go forward while addressing broader concerns that his policies may be too far left to defeat President Donald Trump in a general election.

Enter Ocasio-Cortez.

Sharpton searches for the words to eulogize _ and galvanize

A life taken at the hands of police. A grieving family. A divided nation. A stirring eulogy by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

The 65-year-old civil rights activist has become a constant of the Black Lives Matter era with his presence in the pulpit after police shootings of African Americans, showing up in cities like Baltimore, Sacramento and Ferguson, Missouri to comfort loved ones and call for justice.

On Saturday, the scene will unfold again, as Sharpton delivers remarks at a service for Atatiana Jefferson, who was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when she was killed by a white Fort Worth, Texas, police officer. Again, Sharpton is left searching for the words to soothe — and to galvanize.

"I try to frame a message that, as a minister, gives some comfort and meaning to the family," Sharpton told The Associated Press. "Whether it was 30 years ago, or whether it's Saturday, this is somebody's child, this is somebody's sister, brother. At the same time, it is opening a scar in black America that makes us all feel vulnerable."

The head of the National Action Network, MSNBC host and Baptist preacher has delivered dozens of eulogies over his long career, including for celebrities like Michael Jackson and James Brown, but it's the police shooting funerals that have taken on the greatest poignancy. As the cycle repeats itself on social media and on cable television, through headlines and hashtags, a drumbeat of grief and death, Sharpton delivers more than just a speech to a grieving congregation — he offers his words as a balm for all of black America.

Trump outstripping Obama on pace of executive orders

WASHINGTON (AP) — It wasn't too long ago that Donald Trump derided presidential executive orders as "power grabs" and a "basic disaster."

He's switched sides in a big way: In each year of his presidency, he has issued more executive orders than did former President Barack Obama during the same time span. He surpassed Obama's third-year total just recently.

Back in 2012, Trump had tweeted: "Why Is @BarackObama constantly issuing executive orders that are major power grabs of authority?"

That criticism continued once he entered the presidential race.

"The country wasn't based on executive orders," Trump said at a South Carolina campaign stop in February 2016. "Right now, Obama goes around signing executive orders. He can't even get along with the Democrats, and he goes around signing all these executive orders. It's a basic disaster. You can't do it."

Asylum-seeking Mexicans are more prominent at US border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — Lizbeth Garcia tended to her 3-year-old son outside a tent pitched on a sidewalk, their temporary home while they wait for their number to be called to claim asylum in the United States.

The 33-year-old fled Mexico's western state of Michoacan a few weeks ago with her husband and five children — ages 3 to 12 — when her husband, a truck driver, couldn't pay fees that criminal gangs demanded for each trailer load. The family decided it was time to go when gangs came to their house to collect.

"I'd like to say it's unusual, but it's very common," Garcia said Thursday in Juarez, where asylum seekers gather to wait their turn to seek protection at a U.S. border crossing in El Paso, Texas.

Mexicans are increasingly the face of asylum in the United States, replacing Central Americans who dominated last year's caravan and a surge of families that brought border arrests to a 13-year-high in May. Arrests have plummeted since May as new U.S. policies targeting asylum have taken hold, but Mexicans are exempt from the crackdown by virtue of geography.

A legal principle that prevents countries from sending refugees back to countries where they are likely to be persecuted has spared Mexicans from a policy that took effect in January to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their claims wind through U.S. immigration courts. They are also exempt from a policy, introduced last month, to deny asylum to anyone who travels through another country to reach the U.S. border without applying there first.

Seoul police up security after rally at US envoy residence

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police said Saturday they beefed up security at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Seoul after a group of anti-American students used ladders to break into the compound.

They were protesting demands by the Trump administration that South Korea pay more to help cover the costs of keeping U.S. troops in the country.

Officials from three Seoul police stations didn't immediately say whether they will seek to formally arrest any of the 19 university students who were detained Friday afternoon at the residence of Ambassador Harry Harris.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police agency said Saturday the number of officers guarding the residence was more than tripled to 110.

The demonstrators, who broadcast parts of their protest on Facebook, used two steel ladders to climb over the compound's wall. They shouted anti-U.S. slogans and held up signs that read "The United States has called for a five-fold increase in defense costs!" and "Harris, leave this land!" before police officers dragged them out.

Hong Kong says murder suspect wants to surrender to Taiwan

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's leader said Saturday the murder suspect whose case inadvertently helped ignite the city's protest movement wants to surrender to authorities in Taiwan.

Carrie Lam told reporters that Hong Kong's government would "actively follow up on" a letter she received from Chan Tong-kai requesting help to give himself up.

Chan is wanted by Taiwan authorities for allegedly killing his girlfriend during a trip to the self-ruled island last year. He was not sent back to face charges because there's no extradition agreement.

He was however jailed in Hong Kong on money laundering charges and is due to be released this week.

Lam has cited Chan's case as one of the main reasons that she wanted to close the loophole with proposed extradition amendments.