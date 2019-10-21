Japan’s Naruhito to proclaim himself emperor at palace rite

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Japanese Emperor Naruhito, accompanied by Empress Masako, walks to deliver his remarks during a memorial ceremony for the war dead at Nippon Budokan Martial Arts Hall in Tokyo. AP Photo

Japan's Emperor Naruhito is visiting three Shinto shrines at the Imperial Palace before proclaiming himself Japan's emperor in an enthronement ceremony.

The 59-year-old emperor put on a white robe and prayed at "Kashikodokoro" and two other shrines. The visits Tuesday morning are to report to gods ahead of the ceremony, to be attended by 2,000 guests from in and outside Japan.

The enthronement ceremony the high point of succession rituals that began in May when Naruhito succeeded the Chrysanthemum Throne as Japan's 126th emperor after the abdication of his father, Akihito.

The proclamation is largely meant to allow the government to showcase the monarchy to win public support and to preserve Japan's cultural heritage.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Naruhito and his wife Masako, a Harvard-educated former diplomat, will host a banquet later Tuesday.