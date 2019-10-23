The Latest: Giuliani associates plead not guilty

This combination of Oct. 9, 2019, photos provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office shows booking photos of Lev Parnas, left, and Igor Fruman. The two business associates of Rudy Giuliani are due in a New York City court in their campaign finance case. Parnas and Fruman were to be arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 23, on charges they conspired to make illegal contributions to political committees supporting President Donald Trump and other Republicans. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

The Latest on the arraignment for two business associates of Rudy Giuliani (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Two business associates of Rudy Giuliani have pleaded not guilty in their campaign finance case.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arraigned Wednesday on charges they conspired to make illegal contributions to political committees supporting President Donald Trump and other Republicans. Prosecutors say the pair wanted to use the donations to lobby U.S. politicians to oust the country's ambassador to Ukraine.

At the time, Giuliani was trying to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of Trump's potential Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. Giuliani has said he knew nothing about the donations.

Prosecutors say Parnas and Fruman also worked with two other men in a separate scheme to make illegal campaign donations to politicians in several states in an attempt to get support for a new recreational marijuana business.

1:20 a.m.

