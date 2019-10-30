McConnell: Impeachment measure denies Trump ‘basic rights’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., listens to a question from a reporter, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, after a weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP Photo

The Senate's top Republican isn't impressed by a Democratic resolution in the House that sets out procedures for a potential impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the resolution would deny the "most basic rights of due process" to Trump.

McConnell has used a floor speech to go after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, saying that "instead of setting a high bar, House Democrats seem determined to set a new low."

The resolution calls for open hearings and requires the Intelligence Committee to submit a report outlining its findings and recommendations. A vote is set for Thursday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

McConnell says the resolution denies Trump "basic due process rights" such as having his lawyer participate in closed-door depositions by the committee.