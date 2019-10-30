1 killed when plane crashes into townhome in Atlanta area

Police walk through an apartment complex where a plane crashed Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Atlanta. AP Photo

A small plane crashed into an Atlanta-area townhome Wednesday morning, killing at least one person, authorities said.

A second person who was on the plane was unaccounted for, DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley told reporters.

The Piper PA-28 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport outside Atlanta around 10:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet.

Bentley said the plane crashed into the crawl space of the five-unit townhome and crews were having trouble accessing the wreckage. No one was home at the time and there were no injuries on the ground, he said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A photo published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed a building with a large section of its wall and part of the roof knocked out.

The area was under foggy conditions Wednesday morning.