Charges: St. Louis officer shot unarmed suspect in back

This undated photo provided by the St. Louis Police Department shows St. Louis police officer Matthew EerNisse, who has been charged with first-degree assault for allegedly shooting a car thief suspect in the back. The shooting happened in 2018. The suspect survived. Charges follow an internal police investigation. (St. Louis Police Department via AP)

A St. Louis police officer faces assault charges after an internal investigation concluded that he shot an unarmed suspect in the back.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Matthew EerNisse also was charged Thursday with armed criminal action.

The shooting happened in August 2018 after an officer spotted a stolen Ford Mustang, prompting a chase. EerNisse joined in.

The pursuit ended when the Mustang driver lost control and ran. A probable cause statement says EerNisse gave chase and fired from behind as the suspect climbed a boarded-up gate. The man was struck several times but survived.

At the time of the shooting, Police Chief John Hayden said the driver had reached toward his waistband as he ran. But police found no weapon.

EerNisse does not have a listed attorney.