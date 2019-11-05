Lebanese troops open roads closed by protesters

Riot police stand guard on a main highway blocked by anti-government protesters during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Protesters closed major roads in Beirut and elsewhere in Lebanon Monday, accusing political leaders of dragging their feet on the formation of a new government amid differences over who should be included. AP Photo

Lebanese troops deployed Tuesday in different parts of the country to reopen roads and main thoroughfares closed by anti-government protesters faced resistance in some areas, leading to scuffles.

In most places, protesters withdrew peacefully as the troops moved in. But in Beirut's northern suburb of Zouk Mosbeh, a scuffle erupted when some demonstrators refused to move away from the main highway linking Beirut with northern Lebanon.

Several protesters were detained by troops. One protester, an older man, fainted and was rushed away in an ambulance; the Lebanese Red Cross later said he was in stable condition.

Anti-government protesters have been holding demonstrations since Oct. 17, demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by the political class that has ruled the country for three decades. The protesters have paralyzed Lebanon by closing roads inside cities as well as major highways.

"We are not defying the army but we want our demands to be met," said hairdresser Elie Abdu, 29, in Zouk Mosbeh. "We want a technocrat government, we want the poor to have food and medical care."

The protesters have been demanding the new Cabinet not include politicians but consist of experts who can work on getting Lebanon out of its economic crisis.

Also in Beirut, in the nearby area of Jal el-Deeb, troops chased after protesters who were closing a major road, running after them into streets until they rushed into a church and hid inside it.

Troops also opened the highway linking Beirut with southern Lebanon and several major avenues in the capital.

Last week, Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned, meeting a key demand of the protests. The leaderless anti-government movement has united Lebanese from various religious sects in a call for the overthrow of the political system that has dominated the country since the civil war. Decades of corruption and economic mismanagement that followed have culminating in a severe fiscal crisis.

President Michel Aoun has not yet set a date for consultations with heads of parliamentary blocs to name a new prime minister, a procedure that follows the resignation of a Cabinet.