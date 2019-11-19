Authorities: 1 killed during attempted armored truck robbery

Authorities say a guard fatally shot a person suspected of trying to rob an armored truck at a bank north of Houston and another suspect remains on the run.

Police Chief James Nowak says two individuals tried to rob a Brink's armored truck Tuesday morning outside a Chase bank in Willis.

Authorities say one of the truck’s guards fatally shot and killed one of the suspects.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are searching a nearby wooded area for the other suspect, who fled on foot. That suspect is described as tall and dressed in black.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect killed during the attempted robbery.

Willis is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Houston.