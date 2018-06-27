Supreme Court gives Florida another chance in water war against Georgia

John Stokes, center, culls Apalachicola oysters while his two sons Ryan, left, and Wesley Stokes tong the bi-valves from the bottom of Apalachicola Bay near Eastpoint, Fla., in this April 2, 2015 file photo. Florida and Georgia have been fighting over water that feeds the Apalachicola for decades, and the U.S. Supreme Court issued a key ruling today on the dispute. Mark Wallheiser AP Photo