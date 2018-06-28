1-year-old boy was playing near his slide when a rattlesnake in his toys bit him

One-year-old Harrison Bakke was playing near his plastic slide in Texas when his mom heard a scream.

His mom, Erin Bakke, told KTXS that she had just headed outside when she saw that his right hand was bleeding, so she took him inside and rinsed off his hand.

"It looked like a snake bite," she told the TV station. And it was.

Harrison was bit by a foot-long rattlesnake that was curled up in his toys near his slide on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Abilene Reporter News. Erin Bakke found the snake on the patio against the house near the slide and toys, KTXS reported, and she called 911.

Elise Roberts, Abilene Fire Department spokeswoman, told the Abilene Reporter that firefighters captured the snake, cut off its head and took Harrison to the hospital.

Harrison was then flown from an Abilene hospital to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, according to the Abilene Reporter.

Since Tuesday, Harrison has undergone surgery and received 19 vials of anti-venom, KTXS reported. He was expected to need another six vials of anti-venom before he would be released. He is expected to be OK.

Snakes have been lurking and surprising families across the U.S. as the weather continues to warm up.

Last week, a family in Arizona found an adult rattlesnake lurking in their pool noodles. The snake did not bite, but the snake showed concern "as there were a couple of young rattlesnakes who were still inside," according to City of Buckeye Fire Department.

Earlier this month, snakes have snuck up on people while slithering out of a Tennessee woman's trash, a South Carolina man's car air vents and a Missouri man's grocery cart.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says snakes are more active in warmer weather and the department recommends avoiding tall grass, piles of wood and other areas where a snake could hide.

The CDC reports that about 7,000 to 8,000 people per year in the U.S. receive venomous snake bites, and about five of those people die.