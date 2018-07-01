She got out of a drunk driver's car — and was killed by another drunk driver, police say

A woman was killed early Saturday morning after she was hit by an alleged drunk driver, according to Fresno, California, police.
The woman, identified by the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's office as Michelle Sanabria, 47, apparently got out of a Chevy Tahoe driven by an inebriated person and began walking northbound to Shaw Avenue from Marks Avenue.
That's when police say Sanabria was struck by Toyota Corolla heading westbound on Shaw Avenue, also driven by someone accused of driving drunk.
The accident happened just after 1 a.m. in northwest Fresno. Sanabria died as soon as paramedics arrived with her at Community Regional Medical Center, police said.
Police believe Sanabria initially left the Chevy Tahoe after an argument with the driver. The occupants in the Chevy Tahoe – police did not say how many – had just left nearby Ewells Bar. The woman who was killed had frequented the bar.
Police did not say how they learned the driver who was with Sanabria had been drinking.
The death is the 24th this year resulting from a traffic accident in the city of Fresno, according to police.
