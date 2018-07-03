Dad uses 'fake nipple' to nurse newborn while mom is unconscious — calls it the 'moob'

When Maxamillian Neubauer's wife was left unconscious after complications during her emergency cesarean section, a nurse gave him an "epically killer offer" — the opportunity to be the first person to "breastfeed" his newborn baby.
“With C-section babies, it’s very important to get them used to eating right off the bat,” the new dad told People. “It’s like 1:30 in the morning, April (his wife) was knocked out on drugs. So the (nurses) said we could use this nipple shield and imitate breastfeeding" as it is "much for natural" for newborns.
And it was an offer the dad from Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, couldn't refuse.
"The nursing staff were giggling and jumping for joy," Neubauer told Love What Matters. "So, I got a nipple shield with a syringe tube and hit the road running."
He slapped the suction cup "fake nipple" right on top of his own nipple and became the first to breastfeed his baby, Neubauer posted to Facebook. The "fake nipple" with a baby formula-filled syringe was conveniently placed right below his heart tattoo with the word "mom" inscribed.
“I did it for the moms," he wrote. And he told People that the experience was "awkwardly magical."
“Seeing as I’m not an expert (on) breastfeeding, it was a little bit awkward at first," he told People. " ... I never thought in a million years that I would ever be breastfeeding a baby. The minute they brought her out, it was hard to hold back the tears. It was instant love, it’s my baby. I was just really happy I could be there for her."
Neubauer posted photos of him breastfeeding his baby, Rosalia, to Facebook on June 26 along with the caption "Eat your heart out!!"
And women did just that.
"Absolutely brilliant and brave," one woman commented. "Hats off to you Superdad."
"Go on dad!!!! Awesome of u to help ur wife like that...most dads would be like uh nope...get a bottle," said another.
"You go man, You're an example of what a real man is!" another woman posted.
Cybil Martin-Dennehy, a registered nurse at Door County Medical Center, told WBAY that dads are usually hesitant when she asks them to help breastfeed while a mom isn't able to.
But that wasn't the case when she asked Neubauer.
"I was just shocked," Cybil told WBAY. "I have tried multiple times. Usually I get a look of disbelief. Why would I ask something so crazy? But Max was 100 percent. He is like, heck yes, let's do this."
Now, both Cybil and Neubauer hope these viral photos of a dad "breastfeeding" will encourage other men to do the same when their partners cannot do so.
"If you are in that situation like I was, when April had no ability to do it, if you have the opportunity, go for it," Neubauer told WBAY. "It's worth it, definitely."
Neubauer told the station he doesn't plan to "breastfeed" again soon, but he does have a name for the "fake nipple."
He's "going with the 'moob,'" which combines man and boob, according to WBAY.
And Neubauer used the self-named "moob" because he wanted "to be a good dad and be a hero for the nursing staff because they are superheroes," Neubauer told Love What Matters. "You couldn’t ask for anyone better. Don’t forget those moms though. I did it for them too."
