‘I know you’re gay’: Man was held captive and beaten for several days, Mass. prosecutors say

Police found the 50-year-old man bruised, bloody and scratched up, wearing only a pair of pants, prosecutors said, according to the MetroWest Daily News.
He'd spent the past four days held captive in his Framingham, Massachusetts apartment beneath a church, where he was beaten and deprived of food and water, he told police, FOX 25 reported. He reportedly escaped on Saturday.
His alleged captor wasn’t a stranger, according to the victim. He told police he and Jackson Sugrue, 19, had been hanging out for a few weeks and that the two got together to use crack, the Daily News reported. Sugrue, who reportedly knew the man was gay, became violent all of a sudden, the man told authorities, prosecutor Dylan Krasinski said Monday.
″(The alleged victim) tried to leave, but the defendant wouldn’t let him leave the apartment,” said Krasinski, per the newspaper. “He (Sugrue) took his phone away and wouldn’t let him leave. The victim was afraid if he tried to leave he would be hurt or killed."
He said Sugrue called him homosexual slurs during his captivity, prosecutors said, reported WHDH. Sugrue allegedly said: “you’re gay, you like me” and “I know you’re gay” while attacking him with a coffee table and fire extinguisher, Fox 25 reported.
After he was finally able to break free, he was found wandering the street, with a dazed and frightened expression, a friend who helped him told WHDH.
The victim was covered in boot prints and cuts, according to the news station.
Sugrue was arrested on charges that include assault and battery and a civil rights violation, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office, WHDH reported.
Sugrue’s parents told the Daily News on Monday that their son is the victim in this case. His mom, Terry, said her son had known the man for a couple of months and that they’d tried to help him but he became “obsessed” with Jackson.
“It’s absolutely ridiculous to suggest my son would have anything to do with a hate crime,” Jackson’s father, Frank, told the newspaper.
Comments