Panty thief caught with Ecstasy stole 612 pairs of Victoria's Secret undies, Texas cops say

The Deerbrook Mall had a panty thief on its hands, who police say was hiding a pretty staggering collection of women's underwear.
The panty thief had struck on April 7, then again on May 8, and twice more on May 11, Victoria's Secret loss prevention officers told the Harris County Sheriff's Office, according to court video obtained by KHOU. He struck once more on May 19, they said, but now police believe they have the connoisseur of women's undies in custody.
Efrain Gutierrez, 38, was arrested by police in Humble, Texas on June 30 when they say he was found at the Deerbrook Mall with 61 pairs of panties he didn't pay for in a shopping bag. When police searched his car, they found several MDMA pills as well, according to KTRK.
That haul was worth $1,650, but police say it wasn't Gutierrez' first panty raid.
All in all, Gutierrez was found to be in possession of 612 pair of panties from several different Houston-area Victoria's Secret locations, KPRC reported. That's $10,151 in women's undies.
KPRC reported that there were six individual incidents reported in the string of panty thefts.
The loss prevention officers provided surveillance video of several of the incidents, and noted that the thief on at least three occasions wore the same bright yellow sweater.
He was charged by Humble police with aggregate theft and possession of a controlled substance. He remained in the Harris County Jail Friday, with bond set at $15,000.
Aggregate theft is repeated theft, where the combined amount stolen determines the grade of the offense.
Gutierrez was convicted of assaulting a public servant in 2002, and of aggravated robbery in 2003, according to KPRC.
