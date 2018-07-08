Sex offender was exposing himself at a Chili's, cops say. His escape didn't go well

A customer at a Chili’s Grill & Bar in California on Friday night noticed another man sitting at the bar exposing himself to other patrons, reported police.
The witness confronted Charles Jenkins, 55, of Florida, who dashed out of the restaurant in Vacaville, California, around 9 p.m. Friday, city police wrote on Facebook.
Jenkins ran toward another nearby restaurant, Rock & Brews, apparently not realizing the other customer from Chili’s had followed him while notifying police, officers wrote. Jenkins hid in a restroom inside the eatery.
"Little did he know, the citizen notified Rock & Brews employees, who kept a watchful eye on the restroom until officers arrived," reported KCRA.
Police found Jenkins in the restroom and arrested him on suspicion of multiple counts of indecent exposure, according to The Vacaville Reporter.
Officers also discovered that Jenkins is a registered sex offender in Oregon and had previously been on a sex offender registry in another state, police told the publication.
“We would like to thank the observant citizen and the restaurant employees for all the help last night,” Vacaville police wrote on Facebook.
Comments