While pulled over for DUI, man argued he only drank bourbon at stop signs, police say

Can it really be considered drinking and driving if you only sip the alcohol while stopped?
That's the question one man raised when a deputy pulled him over for drunk driving on June 27, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun. Earle Stevens Jr., 69, was stopped by a police officer after a woman called authorities and said the man ran into the back of her car "over and over" at a McDonald's drive-through.
A deputy arrived to the scene, police say, and the woman told the officer that Stevens was the driver of the offending car. Police told the Treasure Coast Newspapers that Stevens had an open bottle of bourbon in the front passenger seat and said he felt "pretty good."
After learning Stevens didn't have a valid Florida license, the deputy wrote that he asked the 69-year-old if he had been drinking that day, according to The Smoking Gun. Stevens allegedly answered "yes" and said that he had "about three drinks"
But he said "no" when asked if he had been drinking in the vehicle, police say, and instead argued he only drank at stop signs and traffic signals. A police report says that Stevens told the officer he drove from Port St. Lucie to Indian River County while "actively" drinking.
It's roughly a 30-minute drive between the two.
The deputy said Stevens had bloodshot eyes and his breath smelled of alcohol, according to The Smoking Gun. After taking field sobriety tests, he was found with a 0.153 blood alcohol content, police say, and was charged with DUI and driving without a license.
He had twice been charged with DUI while in Missouri, Stevens allegedly told police.
