He reported a drowning to test police, cops say. They came quickly — and arrested him

By Crystal Hill

July 10, 2018 03:51 PM

Police in Hartford, Connecticut, didn’t know they were being tested when a 911 call sent them to a reported drowning at a community center, according to authorities.

Officers were called to a report of a child drowning at Willie Ware Center at around 12:36 p.m. on Monday, WTNH said. Police got to the scene at 12:40 p.m., authorities said, reported the Hartford Courant.

But a child wasn’t drowning, authorities said. The community center doesn’t even have a pool, police said, according to the Courant. Officers at the scene found out the real reason they were there: to help Jermiah Grant, 34, prove a point, police said, WTNH reported.

While sitting at a splash pad, Grant reportedly said police don’t care about the “poor black community” and wanted to “evaluate the response time of emergency services,” officers said, reported WFSB.

But the response from police was “rapid” after Grant made the report, authorities said, according to the news station.

Grant was arrested on charges of making a false report and other offenses, WTNH said.

This is the second time in less than a month that Grant has made a false 911 call, according to the Courant. Grant reported a break-in at his house on June 12, authorities said, and police responded quickly to that call, too. A mental health watch was ordered for him in court on Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

