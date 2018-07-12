Train-hoppers call 911 clinging to locomotive: ‘It’s going really, really fast!’

Two men who thought hopping a train was "better than walking" got more than they bargained for when the train sped past their stop — and then just kept on going, according to 911 audio.
The two men, clinging to a CSX train near Doylestown, Ohio., were forced to call a baffled 911 operator and ask for help.
Police say 20-year-old Christian Hale and 24-year-old Kevin Slone hopped onto a train at around 4 a.m. Tuesday in Willard, according to WEWS. The two thought the train was going to stop again on the other side of town, according to the station.
But it didn't, and the two clung to to the train for nearly 60 miles as it sped from Huron County to Wayne County, WKYC reported.
The men made a frantic phone call to police.
"Me and my friend jumped on a train ... it's going really, really, really fast. I don't know where we're at, or where we're going," Hale says.
"I'm sorry, what happened?," the 911 operator responds.
"I'm on a train!"
The operator at first believes they're in a vehicle following a train, but Hale tells him they are actually on the train. The operator asks if they're employees of the railroad company, and Hale says no.
"What are you doing on the train?," the operator says.
"Well, I really don't know ... It's better than walking. It's scaring the s*** out of us," Hale says.
The 911 operator was able to speak to officials at the railroad, who alerted the train conductors. At some point, the men tried applying the hand brakes to the rail cars, which destabilized the train and forced the conductors to make an emergency stop, Fox 8 reported.
The train had reached speeds of as much as 50 miles per hour, authorities said, according to the Norwalk Reflector.
After the train came to a halt, police say the would-be hitchhikers ran off, according to WEWS. But police caught up with them and arrested them about a mile from the track, the station reported.
"I thought it was going to stop in Willard and it didn't, and I should have never got on the train," Hale told an officer, according to the station. "I know it was a stupid idea and I never should have did it. I wasn't going to and I never will again."
The two were charged with trespassing and obstructing official business, according to WKYC.
"The moral of the story for those of you who have not heard is stay off of railroad tracks," Wayne County Sheriff’s Capt. Doug Hunter said, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. “Railroad tracks are private property. Trains are large moving machines and are very, very dangerous for those that are not trained, pardon the pun, to be around them.”
