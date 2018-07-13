‘Commotion’ in the courthouse stairwell was an inmate having sex with a woman, La. cops say

A courthouse stairwell probably isn’t the ideal setting for a romantic tryst — especially during business hours.
But that’s where Rapides Parish, Louisiana, sheriff’s deputies say an inmate and a woman were caught having sex Wednesday morning.
Witnesses told the Sheriff’s Office that they heard “a commotion” coming from a fifth-floor stairwell in the courthouse just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. A courthouse employee went to investigate.
“When the two saw the employee, they quickly gathered themselves and fled the area,” the release states. “The employee identified the male as a trustee assigned to the cleaning of the courthouse.”
He was identified as Miguel Camille Glorioso, 20, whose cleaning duties meant that he couldn’t run far. He was located by courthouse security officers shortly after fleeing, according to the release.
A trustee is an inmate who is given a job performing tasks for the county where he or she is incarcerated. Glorioso’s trustee status has been revoked by the parish after the Sheriff’s Office tacked an obscenity charge on to the sentence he is already serving, police say.
Jail records do not specify the crime for which Glorioso is serving time — they simply state that he is in Rapides Parish Detention Center as a Louisiana Department of Corrections inmate. He was arrested and charged with possession of more than 6 pounds of marijuana, with intent to distribute, in March 2015, according to the Alexandria Town Talk.
They say the woman involved in the stairwell encounter was 19-year-old Jamie Lee Coutee, of Pineville, a neighboring town in central Louisiana. She has also been charged with obscenity, but she was released from jail Thursday after posting $1,500 bond.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested her just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.
