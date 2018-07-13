Interns had ‘MAGA’ hats and wanted a ride to Trump hotel. Uber driver refused, they say

A group of interns for congressional Republicans called for an Uber ride to Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. — but the driver didn’t let them in.
Matthew Handy, an intern for Illinois Rep. Mike Bost, said it’s because he and another intern had red “Make America Great Again” hats. The 20-year-old told the Washington Examiner that he was just holding the hat in his hand and that he was not wearing it when he started to get into the car on Tuesday.
The driver asked Handy and Elijah Allison, who interns for Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, if they were holding the pro-Trump hats, Handy said. The pair confirmed that they were, Handy told the Washington Examiner, so the driver responded, “I can’t do the ride.”
The interns — part of “a program geared toward young black Republicans” — exited the vehicle, according to Fox News.
Handy complained about the situation in a tweet, which Uber responded to.
Bost also sent out a tweet supporting his young intern.
Adria Barrington, intern for Arizona Rep. David Schweikert, told Fox News that she was also with Handy and Allison when the driver kicked them out.
She said that incident only pushes her to work harder for her conservative ideals.
“Denying me service — because I know we were denied service based on our political thoughts and views — will not change my political thoughts and beliefs,” Barrington told Fox News. “Denying me service is only going to make me fight harder to prove to everyone that it is conceivable to be an African American and a conservative.”
Uber is looking into the allegations, according to a written statement obtained by The Washington Examiner.
“We aim to provide a reliable service to everyone who uses Uber,” it read. “We have reached out to both the rider and the driver, and continue to look into this.”
Handy told Fox News what his idea of justice looks like.
“I want a statement from the guy,” he said, “and I want him fired.”
