A Virginia man died within 45 minutes of stabbing himself in the groin with a sword on Sunday.
Virginia man dies in freak sword accident, stabbing himself in the groin

By Mark Price

July 17, 2018 12:09 PM

An unsheathed sword and a flight of stairs turned out to be the undoing of a Virginia man, who accidentally impaled himself in the groin Sunday, according to TV station WTKR.

The 28-year-old man died at his home as paramedics tried to stop the bleeding from the self-inflicted wound, the station reported. The victim’s name was not released, media outlets reported.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Marcus Drive, reported the Daily Press.

The man was seen walking down a flight of stairs with a sword in his hand in the seconds before the stabbing occurred, police told WAVY. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, the station reported.

Investigators did not say whether the man tripped or fell on the stairs before the sword “accidentally plunged into his groin area,” according to Associated Press.

It was also unclear why he was carrying a sword.

By

