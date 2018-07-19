Downtown Los Angeles has cleaner air than these two national parks, report says

If you’re looking for fresh mountain air, you’re better off going to downtown Los Angeles than some of California’s national parks.

Wait, what?

A recent study found that average pollution at 33 national parks, including Yellowstone and the Great Smoky Mountains, was “statistically indistinguishable” from the 20 largest U.S. metropolitan areas. The study, which was published in the journal Science Advances on Wednesday, measured ozone pollution concentrations in the parks over a period of more than 20 years.

In California, the study found that Sequoia National Park had more unhealthy air days than Los Angeles, in every year since 1996, except for two years.

Between 1993 and 2014, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks had a combined total of 2,739 bad air days, according to LAist, which gathered data from the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Park Service. Los Angeles had 2,443 unhealthy air days in the same time period.

Other national parks in California didn’t fare much better: In the same time frame, Joshua Tree National Park counted 2,301 unhealthy air days and Yosemite National Park had 1,275 bad air days.

In fact, Joshua Tree had pollution levels on par with New York City, CNN reported. The national park had an average of 105 bad air days per year from 1990 to 2000, while New York City had about 110 bad air days per year.

Those unhealthy air days decreased from 2001 to 2014, but Joshua Tree still saw 101 bad air days on average, while New York City had 78, according to CNN.

“Even though the national parks are supposed to be icons of a pristine landscape, quite a lot of people are being exposed to ozone levels that could be detrimental to their health,” study co-author Ivan Rudik of Cornell University told USA Today.





The pollution in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks blows in from nearby population centers like Fresno and Bakersfield, as well as nearby major highways, large farms in the Central Valley and even all the way from the San Francisco Bay Area, according to the National Park Service.

Rudik told CNN that effects of pollution can be found in the parks’ Twitter feed. Sequoia and Kings Canyon have a separate Twitter account solely for air quality health advisories.

ADVISORY: #ozone is expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups today in the middle elevations of @SequoiaKingsNPS (Lodgepole, Grant Grove, Cedar Grove, Mineral King) https://t.co/4f7hUdlvFl — Sequoia Kings Air (@SequoiaKingsAir) July 19, 2018

“Pretty much every day in the summer there is an air quality warning where it is unhealthy for sensitive groups or for all people,” Rudik told CNN.

ADVISORY: #ozone is expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups today in and around the foothills area of @SequoiaKingsNPS (Ash Mountain entrance) https://t.co/4f7hUdlvFl — Sequoia Kings Air (@SequoiaKingsAir) July 19, 2018

That pollution can make it harder to breathe and exacerbate asthma attacks, and the study said months with bad air quality saw at least an 8 percent drop in visitors.

“Visits are lower on high-ozone days,” Rudik told USA Today. “This doesn’t completely prove that ozone causes declines in visitation, but it is highly suggestive.”

Air quality in national parks is improving, but not quite as fast as cities have, according to the study. Cities have seen steady improvement since the Clean Air Act was amended in 1990, but the same improvement only became noticeable at national parks in the early 2000s, according to the study.

“It’s a common misperception that because a place is labeled as a national park, there’s boundaries erected around it that prevent air pollution,” Stephanie Kodish, head of the clean air and climate program at the National Parks Conservation Association, told LAist.

Air quality information for all national parks can be found at this link. Just select the national park you want to visit and real time air quality data will appear.