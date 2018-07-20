'May God be with you all!,' President Trump tweets of Missouri duck boat capsizing

Officials are taking to social media following news out of the Ozarks that 13 people have died and four remained missing when a duck boat capsized on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, on Thursday during severe weather.
Friday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted his “deepest sympathies” to victims of the tragedy and their families.
“My deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those involved in the terrible boat accident which just took place in Missouri,” Trump said on Twitter. “Such a tragedy, such a great loss. May God be with you all!”
More than an hour after the duck boat sank Thursday night, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also took to Twitter, retweeting a news article about the rescue. He said he offered “prayers for all involved.”
By Friday morning, Parson said he was traveling to Branson to meet with law enforcement and rescue officials.
“Very sad to hear about this horrible accident — prayers for all those involved and the first responders who are assisting,” Parson wrote Thursday night.
Parson later ordered all flags at all state and government offices to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims.
Lawmakers and other officials from around the state have also chimed in:
Local leaders from the Branson area, a popular spot in the state for tourists, are sharing feelings of sadness and shock.
Sheila Thomas, president and CEO of the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, said on Twitter, “Tragedy struck last night on my beloved Table Rock Lake and my heart is hurting. Praying for the grief stricken families and the injured, and the hearts of the first responders. And thankful for prayers of others. We will make it through this time as a community by God’s grace.”
Branson Mayor Karen Best posted a tweet after 3 a.m. Friday saying community members remain “resilient” despite the loss of lives, “however, tonight we grieve.”
Herschend Family Entertainment, the company that runs and operates the nearby Showboat Branson Belle, issued a statement on its Twitter, saying that it would be suspending cruises Friday. Several people on the Branson Belle had witnessed two duck boats — including the one that sank to the bottom of the lake — struggling to make it to the shore in the thrashing waves during the severe weather Thursday night.
“All of us at Herschend Family Entertainment are heartbroken about the accident that happened last evening on Ride the Ducks,” it said. “Our prayers are with the victims and the team at Ripley’s Entertainment.”
