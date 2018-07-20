Dad delivered baby in Chick-fil-A bathroom. ‘Little nugget’ gets free nuggets for life

Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin’s birth certificate will always be a conversation starter.

That’s because in the spot for “location,” it reads, “Born in Chick-fil-A,” according to a Facebook post from her father, Robert Griffin.

Her dad, who isn’t a doctor, is listed as the attending physician.

Robert Griffin detailed the Tuesday night of a lifetime in that Facebook post. It all started, he wrote, when Team Griffin pulled into the Chick-fil-A parking lot to drop off their other two daughters with a family friend, on their way to University Hospital.

His wife, Falon Griffin, was already in labor, and the Chick-fil-A was closed, but Falon desperately had to go to the restroom. The couple banged on the restaurant’s glass doors around 10:30 p.m., and staff members cleaning up for the night let Falon, who was 38 weeks pregnant at the time according to KSAT, and her husband inside.

When Falon began to scream, the night took a sharp turn for everyone involved.

“I’m about to dial 911, I open the door and she’s just screaming,” Brenda Enriquez, the Chick-fil-A store director, told KSAT.

Robert came running. There was no way the ambulance was going to get to them quickly enough.

“I can see just the top of Gracelyn’s head, just barely crowning, but I knew we couldn’t go anywhere,” Robert told KENS. “So I told [Falon], ‘Sweetie, we’re gonna do something great, and we’re gonna do it right here and we’re gonna do it right now.’”

So, with his wife “straddling the toilet,” they did, Robert wrote. When their daughter’s shoulders emerged, Robert could see that the umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck — twice.

Robert and Falon Griffin delivered their baby girl, whom they named Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin, in a bathroom stall Tuesday night at a Chik-Fil-A restaurant in far north San Antonio. Robert Griffin Instagram screenshot

“[I] didn’t want to alert my wife,” Robert wrote on Facebook. “So [I] just told her, ‘Try to relax for a minute,’ and I was somehow able to unwrap the cord from the baby’s neck.”

The ordeal lasted just six minutes. Robert wrapped Gracelyn in his “Trump 2020” T-shirt before the paramedics arrived, he wrote.

“I think it’s pretty ironic that a proud conservative, Christian family would have a baby in a Chick-fil-A, and wrapped in a Trump 2020 T-shirt! BOOM #maga,” he wrote

Robert’s post has been shared more than 76,000 times as of Friday morning, and more than 26,000 people have commented on it. The couple told KSAT that Chick-fil-A was already one of their favorite restaurants and that prior to giving birth to Gracelyn, they had bought her a “Little Nugget” onesie.

Ben Stover, the franchise owner of the Chick-fil-A along U.S. 281, told KENS that baby Gracelyn will get free Chick-fil-A for life, and has guaranteed her a job when she turns 16. Plans for her first birthday party — yes, it will be chicken-nugget-themed — are already in the works.