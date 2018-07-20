Pawn shop robbers got distracted. It gave this Utah clerk time to grab a gun, video shows

A Utah pawn shop clerk turned the tables on two armed robbers in May when he whipped out his concealed weapon — and police just released video of the deadly encounter.

Two men walked into Bountiful Pawn on May 4 just before 11 a.m. and demanded the clerk get on the ground, according to police in Bountiful, Utah. The clerk had been wheeling a bicycle out the door when the robbers showed up, video shows.

One of the two men trained a handgun on the clerk. Meanwhile, the other robber started roving through the shop’s merchandise, surveillance video shows.

But then the robber with the handgun got distracted — giving the clerk the moment he needed.

Kleydys Arbolaez-Hernandez, 40 Bountiful Police Department

The clerk fled to the pawn shop’s storage room, where he whipped out the concealed gun he had on him, according to police.

The armed robber followed the clerk, hopping over the bicycle and pointing his gun at the now-armed clerk in the back room. A struggle between the two began, video shows.

That’s when the clerk opened fire — shooting and killing the would-be robber, police said.

At that point, the other robber ran off. The attempted robbery lasted mere seconds.

The attempted robber killed in the incident was Kleydys Arbolaez-Hernandez, a 40-year-old resident of Denver, Colorado, according to police.

The other attempted robber — 30-year-old Alexyanis Cutino Jimenez — was arrested later that month in Houston, Texas, on a fugitive armed robbery warrant, according to police.

Alexyanis Cutino Jimenez, 30 Bountiful Police Department

His car was found in the Houston area days before he was arrested.

When authorities announced Jimenez’ arrest on May 31, they said he and the dead accomplice were suspected of committing a string of 10 Utah robberies from January to May. Police said Jimenez also goes by the name Alexander Cutino Sanchez.

The pair has been tied to even more robberies in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, according to police.

Jimenez faces 11 felony robbery charges in federal court, the Deseret News reports.

Police told Fox 13 in May that the pawn shop worker was “obviously defending himself” and will not faces charges.