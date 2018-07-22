Ritz cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits recalled on the possibility of salmonella

A wide variety of Ritz Bits and Ritz cracker sandwich products got recalled Saturday across the United States, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“These products contain whey powder as an ingredient, which the whey powder supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella,” said the recall notice on the site of parent company Mondelez Global.

That’s the same reason Flowers Foods recalled the Swiss rolls it makes for six brands earlier this week. Don’t be surprised if more recalls follow.

If anybody in the national food business has had a worse week than that unnamed whey powder supplier, it’s Mondelez Global. Mondelez is the parent company of Nabisco, makers of Chips Ahoy! cookies. Nabisco and, by extension, Mondelez has been defending its packaging after Weston 15-year-old Alexi Stafford mistakenly ate a Chips Ahoy! with peanuts and died from her allergic reaction.

Salmonella sickens 1.2 millions in the United States every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Usually, the fever, diarrhea, vomiting and stomachaches go away after a few days. In just under two percent of cases, by the CDC’s numbers, the diarrhea forces the sufferer into the hospital.

Anyone who has the Ritz products in this recall should toss them or return them to the store of purchase for a refund. Anyone with questions can call Mondelez at 1-844-366 -1171, 24 hours a day, The company’s consumer relations specialists work Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

The Ritz products included in this recall are:





▪ Ritz Bits Cheese, 1-ounce bag, best by dates between March 7, 2019 and April 13, 2019.

▪ Ritz Bits Cheese, Big Bag, 3-ounce bag, best by dates between March 7, 2019 and April 13, 2019.

▪ Ritz Bits Cheese, 1.5-ounce bag, best by dates between March 3, 2019 and April 13, 2019.

▪ Ritz Bits Cheese, 12-pack cartons, best by dates between March 8, 2019 and April 13, 2019.

▪ Ritz Bits Cheese, 30-pack cartons, best by dates between March 3, 2019 and April 13, 2019.

▪ Ritz Bits Cheese, 13-ounce Go Packs, best by dates between March 7, 2019 and April 12, 2019.

▪ Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, 10.8 ounces, best by dates between Jan. 14, 2019 and Feb. 11, 2019.

▪ Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, 1.35 ounces, best by dates between Jan. 14, 2019 and Feb. 11, 2019.

▪ Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese, 10.8 ounces, best by dates Feb. 5, 2019 and Feb. 6, 2019.

▪ Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese, 1.35 ounces, best by dates Feb. 5, 2019 and Feb. 6, 2019.

▪ Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with Cheddar Cheese, 10.8 ounces, best by dates Feb. 4, 2019 and Feb. 5, 2019.

▪ Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with Cheddar Cheese, 1.35 ounces, best by dates Feb. 4, 2019 and Feb. 5, 2019.

▪ Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese, 10.8 ounces, best by dates Feb. 6, 2019, Feb. 7, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2019.

▪ Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with Cheddar Cheese, 1.35 ounces, best by dates Feb. 6, 2019, Feb. 7, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2019.

▪ Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety, 20 pack, best by dates Feb. 1, 2019 through Feb. 4, 2019.

▪ Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety, 40 pack, best by dates Jan. 31, 2019 through Feb. 5, 2019.