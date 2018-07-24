Demi Lovato reported to be hospitalized for possible heroin overdose

Report: Demi Lovato hospitalized for possible heroin overdose

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

July 24, 2018 04:36 PM

Singer Demi Lovato was taken to a Los Angeles hospital after a possible drug overdose, various new agencies reported Tuesday.

TMZ first reported that Lovato was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills shortly before noon. Her condition is unknown.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, police were called about 11:39 a.m. to a home in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive for a female with a possible overdose. Lovato lives on that block, THR reports.

Lovato’s fans, who call themselves “Lovatics,” rushed Twitter to send prayers and good wishes. The hashtag #PrayForDemi quickly trended.

Lovato has spoken publicly about fighting substance abuse and eating disorders for several years, including spending time in a treatment center in 2011. Last month she released a song called “Sober” that details her experience with withdrawal and relapse.

In March she celebrated six years of sobriety, People reported.

Lovato was raised in the Dallas area and has a home in Colleyville, Texas.

