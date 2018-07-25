He wanted to invite his ex to the wedding, so his bride grabbed a steak knife, police say

A Colorado woman who was apparently angry that her fiance wanted to invite an ex-girlfriend to their wedding was arrested Saturday, accused of stabbing him to death.
Police in Colorado Springs say Jacqueline Souza, 31, thought her fiance, Brandon Watkins, was having an affair with the woman, according KKTV.
Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a home on Cabana Circle found 33-year-old Watkins inside with traumatic injuries and he could not be saved, police posted on their Facebook page. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
He had been stabbed in the chest. A bloody steak knife lay on the kitchen table nearby.
Souza called 911 about 12:30 a.m Saturday and said her fiance was bleeding and had fallen onto the kitchen floor, according to KKTV.
She gave police several versions of what happened, according to court documents reviewed by The Colorado Springs Gazette.
She told police she and Watkins had been at a bar celebrating their upcoming wedding in Las Vegas when they got into a fight on the way home about inviting a certain woman to the ceremony.
Souza told police Watkins wanted to invite an ex, and she suspected the two were still having an affair.
According to court documents, Souza told police that after they got home she found Watkins with a knife sticking out of his chest when she came out of the bathroom, suggesting an intruder had attacked him.
Then she said he might have stabbed himself over the argument, police said. She also said she panicked, pulled the knife from his chest and threw it on the kitchen table.
Then she described an entirely different scenario — that he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her up against the wall of the garage when she accused him of cheating with several women, police reported.
They were still fighting when they got into the kitchen, where, she told police, Watkins picked up a steak knife and backed her against the sink.
She told police she pushed him and he fell on top of the knife, and that’s when she called 911, giving him CPR until the police arrived, documents show.
Police say her story doesn’t match up with where Watkins was found or a bruise found on her hand, The Gazette reported.
She was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, posted $50,000 bond and was released Tuesday, an El Paso County sheriff’s spokeswoman told the newspaper. She is due in court on Aug. 1.
Watkins’ sister, Erika Watkins, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to take her brother home to his native New Jersey “to be buried near the home of his mother and best friend/brother.”
She described him as a “larger than life” brother, son, Army veteran and friend known as “BIG DAWG” to everyone.
“Anyone lucky enough to have know Brandon, whether for a minute or a decade, can certainly remember at least one interaction with him clear as day,” she writes.
“Brandon was impactful and a presence like no other. He was the one-of-a-kind combination of Stone Cold Stunner and animal lover, bench press crusher and most loving brother, Army vet with no time for complainers and a real-life game changer.”
She wrote that her brother “was victim to a senseless murder in his own home in Colorado.”
“To find out that kind of emotion could lead to that result, it’s sad,” neighbor Anthony Hernandez told KKTV.
