Andy Spade, husband of the late designer Kate Spade, has spoken for the first time on social media since her June death. In an Instagram post Tuesday, he referenced the “difficult time” it’s been for him and their daughter, Bea.
Andy Spade, husband of the late designer Kate Spade, has spoken for the first time on social media since her June death. In an Instagram post Tuesday, he referenced the “difficult time” it’s been for him and their daughter, Bea. Instagram
Andy Spade, husband of the late designer Kate Spade, has spoken for the first time on social media since her June death. In an Instagram post Tuesday, he referenced the “difficult time” it’s been for him and their daughter, Bea. Instagram

National

Andy Spade pays tribute to wife Kate Spade with a Christmas tree in the desert

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

July 31, 2018 04:52 PM

The last time Andy Spade posted to his Instagram, it was May.

He returned to social media early Tuesday with a loving tribute to his late wife, Kate Spade, the Kansas City-born designer of iconic handbags who took her life June 5.

Though the holidays are still nearly five months away, Spade created Christmas in July for his followers by posting a photo of a tree he and their daughter, Frances Beatrix, decorated with lights and a tin foil star.

“Andy thank you for sharing a bit of Christmas on a glorious Sunny Summer morning,” one of his followers wrote on the post.

It was fitting tribute to a woman whose middle name was Noel.

“She was born Christmas Eve, 1962. She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city,” he wrote. “I was lucky enough to have dear friends let my daughter and stay at their home through a difficult time.

“This tree was standing alone beside the house so we ordered those multicolored, old fashioned lights from Amazon or Target and another dear personal friend gave me a really Iong extension cord and Bea and I cut a star out of the cardboard box the lights came on and wrapped it in Reynolds wrap (TM) like we do every Christmas.”

Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Here is a brief history of her life. Music from Bensound.com.

By

Spade has said very little publicly since his wife’s death, other than to issue a statement calling her death a “complete shock.”

He spoke of the “personal demons” she was battling and revealed that for five years she had been “actively seeking help for depression and anxiety.”

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

He also confirmed reports that he had been living separately from his wife for 10 months, “trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how. We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break.”

The day she died, Spade’s brother, comedian David Spade, posted one of his favorite photos of her on Instagram, and it, too, had a Christmas theme.

“Fuzzy picture but i love it,” David wrote. “Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still cant believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on.”

How many Christmas mornings were made merry when someone found a Kate Spade purse waiting under the tree? Fans recalled many of those moments after she died.

Her funeral, held in Kansas City, began with mourners singing the Christmas carol “The First Noel.”

One of Andy Spade’s followers wrote on his Instagram post: “We need a little Christmas, right this very moment!”

andy and david.jpeg
Andy Spade, left, and his brother, David, leave with other mourners after the memorial service of the late Kate Spade in June at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Redemptorist Church in Kansas City.
Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

Family arrives at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Redemptorist Church in Kansas City, Mo. to say goodbye to fashion icon Kate Spade.

By

  Comments  