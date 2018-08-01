His daughter’s shirt was too revealing, dad thought. So he wore it instead

When Joe Lewis’ daughter wore a revealing shirt to the county fair, he didn’t want to fight with her about what she was wearing.
“She’s the youngest daughter of four and I don’t have energy to talk and scream at her anymore about what she wears,” Lewis, of Illinois, told The Wichita Eagle.
His daughter, Erin, wore a turquoise Nickelodeon crop top with several cartoon characters, including Tommy Pickles and Reptar from “Rugrats” and Arnold from “Hey Arnold!,” to the Monroe County Fair on July 28.
Despite those childhood-friendly cartoon characters from the ‘90s, Lewis said he did not approve of 14-year-old Erin wearing that shirt around the fair.
And because “actions speak louder than words,” Lewis said, he told his daughter, “We’re going to change shirts.”
At first, Erin didn’t think he was serious. She even went as far as daring him by saying, “You’re not going to do it,” Lewis told The Eagle.
But this dad wasn’t kidding around.
“She wore this to fair, I didn’t like it, so we changed,” he told The Eagle.
Lewis wore the Nickelodeon crop top around the county fair, and Erin wore the t-shirt he was wearing, which happened to have a blue ribbon with the words “Trophy Husband” on it.
“It just put the icing on the cake,” Lewis said of his shirt.
The dad-and-daughter duo wore each others’ shirts for about two hours, and Lewis said they got lots of laughs and attention.
Lewis said Erin embraced it at first and was “walking around making fun of me” in the crop top, but as time went on, “she got upset,” he said.
“That night had its ups and downs,” Erin told The Eagle in a Facebook message. “It was all a joke at first but then I started getting mad and stuff.”
Parents loved it, though, Lewis said. Many came up to him and said to “keep up the good work,” he said.
After about two hours of laughs and compliments, Lewis finally let his daughter put on a new, “better” shirt — an “MK Trucking shirt” that a friend had in his car — and he changed out of the crop top.
Now, Lewis hopes he encouraged even just one parent to keep a better eye on their daughters and children. If that happened, he said, wearing a crop top around the fair was worth it.
“We’re not anybody fancy — just good ‘ol country folks,” he said. “ ... there are too many creeps out there who get the wrong impression.”
Erin told The Eagle she has since gotten over it because “family is family and there’s (no one) else like them.”
This isn’t the first father who has been concerned about what his daughter was wearing before doing something publicly about it.
In 2016, Chris “Burr” Martin wasn’t a fan of the sexy selfies that his daughter, Cassie, was posting on social media.
“So my daughter has been posting sexy selfies of herself and instead of telling her to stop, well, I thought of something better. #dadbod #dadselfie,” he wrote on his Instagram page. He then recreated selfies with a bare midriff pose, duck lips and some fine eyeliner.
Comments