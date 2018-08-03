Wife sent her husband a ‘nagging’ text about baby’s car seat. Then he crashed his car

Rebecca Boyer says a “nagging” text that she sent her husband might have saved their baby William’s life.
Rebecca — the mother of a 3-month-old from Memphis, Tennessee — wrote in a now-viral Facebook post that she had her husband David send her “hourly updates and recaps” on the first day that she returned to work as a nurse after giving birth.
Now, the mom wrote, she’s “thanking God” that she did.
“This afternoon around 2:15, I got a text from my hubby during their trip to Walgreens,” she wrote. “My nagging wife reply was to correct William’s position in the car seat — the straps were too loose and the chest clip was way too low.”
“And because I know my husband,” she continued, “I’m sure that he laughed at me and rolled his eyes before tightening the car seat and fixing the chest clip.”
She told McClatchy that she was at work when her husband called in a “panicked voice” about fifteen minutes later.
David told her that a woman tried to make a “quick left turn” — and went directly into oncoming traffic. He was unable to stop when he saw her, then he was in an accident, he said.
At first, Rebecca couldn’t believe what she heard, she told McClatchy.
“I almost thought he was joking until I heard the panic in his voice,” she said. “And then all I could think was, ‘How do I get to them?’ ”
Nervous, Rebecca said she rushed to the scene of accident but quickly learned everything was alright.
“I pulled up to the scene of the crash, and I saw an ambulance and four cop cars,” she told PEOPLE Magazine. “Finally I saw my husband standing on the side of the road with my baby, and they were just laughing.”
“At that point, I felt better. I was like, ‘Okay.’ I didn’t realize I couldn’t breathe until that moment.”
Once she knew they were OK, Rebecca said she made sure that David followed her instructions on the car seat.
“The first question I asked David when I pulled up to the crash was ‘did you fix the car seat?’” she wrote. “And he replied, ‘Of course.’ He had called me even before he had called the police.”
The nurse at St. Jude’s Research Hospital told TODAY that she will “never forget the feeling” of learning that both her husband and baby came out of the crash alive.
Her husband suffered broken bones in his foot and dislocated toes, she wrote, but William didn’t even wake up during the crash.
And while the car was wrecked, Rebecca said that doesn’t matter in the long run.
“The car is a loss, but cars can be replaced,” she wrote. “My boys can’t.” (Her 13-year-old stepson Randall was home playing Fortnite when the crash happened, she told McClatchy.)
She credits her family’s safety to her “nagging” advice, and her husband’s decision to follow it.
“I am so thankful that my husband took the extra one minute that was necessary to put William in his car seat safely,” she wrote. “I can’t even begin to imagine how different the outcome could have been. I truly believe that the reason my family is at home sitting on the couch with a pair of crutches instead of down at the hospital is because of my annoying nagging mom voice.”
The woman told TODAY that she’s “shocked” at the response to her Facebook post, which was shared over 35,000 times and received over 2,000 comments. And, she added, the post has seemed to hit quite a nerve among many other mothers.
“Lots of other moms have been tagging their husbands and saying, ‘See, the strap needs to be up top,’ ” she told PEOPLE Magazine. “This seems to be a common conversation that lots of people have.”
And when thinking back about the whole ordeal, she said she found humor in the whole situation.
“Once everything was said and done and I knew the boys were ok, I just started laughing,” she said in an interview with McClatchy. “Of course it would have happened on my first day back. That’s exactly how life works.”
