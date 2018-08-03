What could get more than 10,000 pounds of pork egg rolls recalled? One word.

The latest not-food-in-your-food recall involves about 10,385 pounds of pork egg rolls sold nationwide. The problem can be summed up in one word: plastic.

A USDA recall notice for Van’s Kitchen 2 Egg Rolls Pork Grab and Go states, “The problem was discovered after the firm received two consumer complaints stating that a thin thread of plastic was found in the egg rolls products.”

So, lot no. 18150 of the 5.4-ounce, two egg roll packages, produced May 30 with different best-by dates, have been recalled. Consumers with these egg rolls in their freezers are asked to toss them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

The USDA classifies this as a Class II recall, defined as “a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.”

Van Oriental Foods’ CEO Theresa Motter is taking questions from customers about this at 972-685-0550.