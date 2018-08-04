Cal State Northridge student arrested on suspicion of sexual assaults

LOS ANGELES–Police on Friday arrested a student at California State, Northridge, accusing him of multiple sexual assaults.
Davis Moreno-Jaime, 19, was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of rape, police officials said.
Investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department and the school's police offered few details about the case at an afternoon news conference, saying the investigation was ongoing. They declined to say how many people they suspected had been assaulted by Moreno-Jaime or specifics on the nature of the attacks.
Police did say they believe Moreno-Jaime's assaults spanned more than a year, beginning in April 2017 or earlier and continuing until last month. Police know of assaults that occurred in the San Fernando Valley, at CSUN and at an undisclosed location outside Los Angeles County, officials said.
Authorities announced the arrest, they said, in hopes that others who might have been assaulted by Moreno-Jaime would contact police.
CSUN Police Chief Anne Glavin urged other victims to come forward even if they did not want to be involved in the criminal case against Moreno-Jaime.
"It does not matter where the crime occurred. Please just walk into one or the other of the police departments and report what happened," she said, according to a KABC-TV Channel 7 report. "We want to hear your story on what happened. We are committed to helping you in any way that we can."
Until this week, when he was suspended in connection to the investigation, Moreno-Jaime had been enrolled as a student at CSUN, said Carmen Chandler, a spokeswoman for the college.
A page on the college's athletics web site shows Moreno-Jaime was a freshman and a member of the soccer team last year. He was from Loma Linda, graduated from Redlands High School and was a business marketing major, according to the web site.
