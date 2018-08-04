Rogue mom used her 11-year-old daughter as the bait — in a sex sting operation, Mass. cops say

A mom in Lynn, Mass. laid a trap, police say.
And while it led officers right to the man she suspected of propositioning her 11-year-old daughter for sex, according to WCVB, the cops aren’t exactly endorsing her methods.
She followed behind while her 11-year-old daughter walked down Summer Street, near the home of the accused predator Tuesday, talking about sex with him and recording their conversation, the station reported.
Cesar Diaz Perez, 48, had approached her daughter twice before, once telling her she was “pretty,” and the second time asking if she was a virgin and reassuring her that they “could go slow,” according to a police report obtained by the Daily Item.
She had set up this third meeting by contacting Perez on the WhatsApp messaging app and posing as her daughter, according to the newspaper.
“[The daughter] stated that he asked her for sex and was aware that she was only 11 as he had asked her age and commented that he thought she was 15,” the police report states.
After Perez offered her daughter money for sex, mom called 911, and Lynn police responded before Perez and her daughter got to his home on nearby Albion Street, according to WHDH.
Neither the daughter nor the mother has been identified by authorities because they are the victims of a crime, and because of the daughter’s age.
“We don’t recommend it,” Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec told WHDH. “But this ended up working out because she was able to contact police while the incident was unfolding and the officers were able to get on scene quickly.”
Perez, who is an undocumented Guatemalan immigrant, is charged with child enticement, but he is also facing deportation, ICE officials told the Daily Item.
He has been deported from the United States once before and will be again after his child enticement case is resolved, ICE spokesman John Mohan told the newspaper.
Perez will remain in ICE custody until his pre-trial hearing on Aug. 28, according to court records.
Comments