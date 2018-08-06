Burglar comes back a second time. Farmer and sons are ready for him, Calif. cops say

This suspected burglar messed with the wrong family twice — and the second time, they didn’t wait for deputies to take action, according to authorities.

Over the weekend, two burglars struck at a residence in Tulare, California, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responding to the burglary Saturday caught and arrested Oscar Rodriguez — one of two suspected burglars — and recovered all the property the burglars had stolen from the family’s storage building.

But the other suspected burglar, Ricardo Gomez-Jimenez, had escaped, deputies said.

Until Monday morning around 7:30 a.m., that is.

That’s when Gomez-Jimenez came back to the Santos’ family property, according to the sheriff’s office. This time he was trying to break into the family’s home rather than their storage building.

As Gomez-Jimenez opened up a window at the home, he triggered an alarm — alerting the farmer at the residence and his two sons to the burglary in progress, deputies said.

After catching Gomez-Jimenez red-handed, the farmer and his children chased after him and ran him up a tree, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gomez-Jimenez eventually leaped out of the tree, armed with a screwdriver, deputies said.

But Gomez-Jimenez “was then hit and forced to the ground until deputies arrived,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies then arrested Gomez-Jimenez at the scene.

There were no injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Gomez-Jimenez was wanted on warrants for several felony charges. Jail records don’t yet show what charges he faces.

Rodriguez, 24, is being held on $95,000 bond, according to online jail records.

He faces burglary, stolen property, identity theft, unlicensed driving and conspiracy charges, jail records said.