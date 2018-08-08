Missouri roofer killed co-worker with circular saw in Wisconsin, sheriff alleges

Two roofers from St. Louis were working a job in western Wisconsin when one of them died from deep cuts made with a saw, authorities say.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a River Falls home Monday afternoon in regard to a worker injured on the job, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
The worker — later identified as Israel Valles-Flores, 37 — was found on the roof and had “severe lacerations to the neck and face,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, according to KMSP.
Deputies tried to save his life, but Valles-Flores died at the scene, KSTP reported.
Hours later, a man who was working with Valles-Flores was arrested and booked into the county jail, the Pioneer Press reported.
He was identified in jail records as Maguel A. Nabarro, 24. Nabarro was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide, the records say.
Authorities told media outlets they believe he killed Valles-Flores, though an investigation was ongoing.
In an interview with WCCO, Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove said it appeared one of the roofers “got upset with the other one and went after him” with a saw.
Hove told the radio station late Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office was interviewing “several” witnesses while Nabarro remains in jail.
Comments