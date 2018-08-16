Felon tried to run from cops — then came the stun gun and a face flop, video shows

A man in a striped, yellow shirt tried to run from police — but that didn’t end well for him, video shows.

Jacob Duke was at a stop sign when he saw a Colorado Springs police officer running through his neighborhood on Wednesday morning, he told KKTV.

“I saw a cop running towards my direction at an intersection (and) thought he was coming at me,” Duke told The Wichita Eagle in a message. “Then I see another one, so I think, ‘Wait, is this like a cop charity fun run trying to raise money?’”

But it was no charity event. It was a chase.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“Then I see the yellow shirt guy jump out from the bushes in the apt complex,” he told The Eagle. “That’s when I started filming.”

The four-second long video captured the man running in a yellow shirt as an officer used a yellow stun gun.

The video ends after the man fell to his face off of a curb. Duke told KKVT in a video interview that the man “face flopped.”

The man has since been identified as 37-year-old Lilton Maestas, according to police, KRDO reported.

A blotter report from the Colorado Springs Police Department states that Maestas was a wanted felon “who was possibly armed with a weapon.”

While officers were attempting to contact the man, Maestas ran away, according to the report.

Police said they gave the wanted felon “multiple orders” to stop and surrender, but he refused to do so. That’s when an officer used the stun gun.

Maestas was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that he got from the fall, the report states.

The blotter report states that Maestas will be booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for his felony assault warrant after the hospital releases him.