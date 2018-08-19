Teen looking for party enters wrong home at 3:30 a.m. Shots are fired, N.H. police say

A teenager following directions to a Portsmouth, New Hampshire, house party at 3:30 a.m. Saturday found an open door and went inside, police told WGME.

Then he discovered he had taken down the wrong address from an invitation on social media, police told WBZ-TV. Awakened by the noise, the homeowners called police.

The teen left the house, followed by the residents, identified by SeacoastOnline as a former police commissioner and her partner. He got into a car, which backed up, striking a pole, police told the publication.

The former police commissioner’s partner opened fire at the fleeing car, police said, according to WGME. No one was hurt.

But the former commissioner, Brenna Cavanaugh, said in an email that the car accelerated in reverse toward the couple, WBZ-TV reported.

“In a last resort action of self defense, in an effort to disable the vehicle, and neutralize an immediate threat to our lives, the vehicle was fired upon as it approached and passed us. Not as ‘it fled,’ ” Cavanaugh wrote, reported the station.

In a statement Sunday, an attorney for the teenager disputed that version of events, reported SeacoastOnline.

“There is simply no justification for this reckless conduct, which could have ended in serious tragedy as more than one bullet fired impacted the front driver’s side of my client’s vehicle,” Jay Nadeau said in the statement, according to the publication.

Police are continuing to investigate, reported WGME.