‘It’s witchcraft’: Alabama pastor leads prayer for Trump against ‘deep state’ showdown

An Alabama pastor warned his congregation Sunday that President Donald Trump needs prayers as “witchcraft” threatens to impede his presidency.

“I don’t know if you’re going to believe me when I tell you this, but what’s happening right now in America is witchcraft is trying to take this country over,” Pastor John A. Kilpatrick said Sunday at Church of His Presence in Daphne, Alabama, a video posted by Pray Alabama this week shows.

Kilpatrick said he’s “not being political,” but doesn’t understand how Trump bears the situation. Kilpatrick’s witch-oriented sermon — which he tied to the biblical story of Jezebel — echoed Trump’s ongoing criticism that investigations into him and his inner circle are a “witch hunt.”

The 14-minute video of the sermon has been viewed more than 330,000 times since it was posted Monday. It also includes Kilpatrick speaking in tongues and leading his congregants in prayers for Trump.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“Make him stronger than ever, Holy Spirit,” Kilpatrick said. “Lord, let no weapon be formed against him that will knock him out of power. Help him, Lord.”

Kilpatrick also predicted a coming battle between Trump and “the deep state.”

“There’s about to be a shift and the deep state is about to manifest, and it’s going to be a showdown like you can’t believe,” Kilpatrick said. “I’m coming to you as a prophet, as a man of God, and I’m telling you it’s time to pray for the president.”

Trump has continually characterized special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election as a “witch hunt.”

NO COLLUSION - RIGGED WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

Trump’s “witch hunt” accusations continued this week as former Trump aide Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight federal felony charges and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges that implicated the president.

A large number of counts, ten, could not even be decided in the Paul Manafort case. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Trump has referred to the “deep state” on Twitter as well, suggesting elements of the government are working against him and his administration.

Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

....Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t the FBI take possession of it? Deep State? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

Kilpatrick said in an interview after the sermon that he wasn’t referring to any particular witch Trump faces, AL.com reports.

“It’s not a witch after him, it’s a spirit of witchcraft trying to muzzle him,” Kilpatrick said, per AL.com.

Kilpatrick said he’s an independent and did vote for Trump, AL.com reports.