Kindergarten teacher died in hospital. Guard admits having sex with her body, cops say

A Memphis, Tennessee, man was caught by at least two witnesses having sex with a woman’s corpse in the body storage room of a hospital, officials from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said, according to the Commercial Appeal.
Now 23-year-old Cameron Wright, a former security guard at St. Francis Hospital, is charged with abuse of a corpse, The Associated Press reported.
The woman’s father was still reeling from the death of his daughter, who was a 37-year-old kindergarten teacher, WBTV reported. He said his daughter had suffered a heart attack, according to the station.
“What we need is some answers. We need some concrete answers, and somebody held accountable,” the victim’s father told Fox 13. “That is what we need right now. It’s hard enough.”
Police say another security guard and a member of the Mid-South Transplant Foundation found Wright desecrating the corpse and called police, the Commercial Appeal reported.
Police say Wright gave a statement in which he admitted to the crime, according to the AP.
“After you pass, we think finally she’s not suffering, she’s not hurting no more and to find out this,” the woman’s father said, according to WBTV. “It’s devastating. It hurts.”
Wright was jailed on a $3,000 bond, and his arraignment is expected sometime Friday, the Commercial Appeal reported. A woman identified as Wright’s sister said she thought Wright was a “good person” who needed help, WREG reported.
“I mean, ‘cause anybody that does something like that, there’s got to be something wrong with them,” she said, according to the station.
The hospital released a statement to Local Memphis and other outlets saying they were “saddened” by the incident and announcing they had fired Wright.
“Treating those we serve with dignity and respect is our top priority. The behavior of this individual does not represent what our hospital stands for, and these actions are completely unacceptable,” the hospital wrote, according to Local Memphis. “We are saddened by this incident, and we are empathetic and sympathetic to the family of the patient.”
The hospital wrote that their guards were contracted from U.S. Security Associates and underwent background checks, Fox 13 reported.
