People love these firefighting dads who warn, ‘Don’t drink the water’ after baby boom

The photo of a group of firefighting dads with their newborns begs the question: What’s going on at this Texas fire department?

The firemen have some words of advice: “Don’t drink the water at the Waxahachie Fire Department.”

In just over a year, 15 babies have been born to water-drinking Waxahachie firefighters (two babies are not shown).

And one of those smiling dads has two newborns — a boy and a girl.

“One guy must have drank a lot of it... he’s holding 2!!!” one person noticed.

And some people want, or need, that water.

“Oh my!! Yes I need that water!!! That’s adorable,” one woman commented.

“looks like I’m going to need to drink some of that water ... ” said another.

“Can I get 2 gallons of that water,” one man wrote.

Others, though, plan to stay away from that baby-making water.

“watch out for the water!” one woman warned.

“I may never drink water again!” one man commented.

Despite the water worries, the photo has attracted lots of hearts and heart-eye emojis from all the people who find the photos absolutely adorable.

This Waxahachie baby boom is not new to the world of firefighters.





“The police had their ‘lip sync challenge’ and it looks like the FD had the ‘baby making’ challenge,” one person commented.

About one month ago, the Norman Fire Department in Oklahoma announced that several newborns had joined its firefighting family.

“Norman Fire Department Baby Boom!!!” it posted. “In less than a year the NFD family has grown by 9 with 2 on the way.”

Also in Oklahoma, the Glenpool Fire Department welcomed seven babies in one year. One of the firefighter wives also had a warning: “Don’t drink the water at the GFD...”

Another Oklahoma fire department sent a Christmas card featuring six newborns in their fire-truck pajamas back in 2016.

And last year an Iowa fire department announced that six babies had been born within seven months.