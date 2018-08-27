Sept. 11 judge quits terror trial, names successor as he announces retirement

The long-serving military judge in the 9/11 case on Monday announced he will retire on Sept. 30 and named a Marine colonel to replace him.
In his notice filed at the Office of Military Commissions, Army Col. James L. Pohl announced that he has chosen to “leave active duty after 30 years. To be clear, this was my decision and not impacted by any outside influence from any source.”
Six years after the suspects were arraigned, the case still has no trial date. The new judge will need to read six years of motions and pre-trial transcripts to get up to speed, possibly slowing down the case even more.
In the same notice he assigned Marine Col. Keith A. Parrella, 44, a military judge currently based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, to replace him as the judge in the capital case against alleged 9/11 plotter Khalid Sheik Mohammed and four other men accused of conspiring with the hijackers who killed 2,976 people on Sept. 11, 2001.
Pohl had scheduled the next 9/11 pretrial hearing for Sept. 10-14 at Guantánamo’s Camp Justice. With the reassignment, it will be up to Parrella to decide whether to keep that date for pretrial motions.
Pohl, 67, has presided at the 9/11 trial since the May 2012 arraignment. He has served as the chief judge for military commissions, the authority for assigning other judges to cases. With his resignation, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis or someone he designates will have to pick Pohl’s successor as the chief judge for military commissions..
