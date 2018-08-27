6-year-old boy stood up to bullies — and they sent him to the hospital, mom says

More than $12,000 has been raised for a six-year-old Olympia boy who was injured in a fight last week.
The GoFundMe account, which had an original fundraising goal of $5,500, has so far raised $12,537.
The account was set up by friends of the boy’s mother, who wanted to help her with medical bills and gas money.
“He is a very smart boy and loves video games, playing with his friends and being with his family,” the GoFundMe post reads.
Komonews.com reported Friday that the boy suffered several injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after he stood up to a group of kids who were bullying his friend.
The boy, according to Komonews.com, was attacked by the group of kids outside his apartment in Olympia on Wednesday.
After the fight, the boy ended up with a broken arm, lacerated eye and several cuts and bruises across his head and face, according to Komonews.com.
“It’s been hell,” the boy’s mother, Dana English, told Komonews.com. “I haven’t slept. I haven’t eaten. I can’t do anything. I can’t even leave his side.”
Olympia police are investigating the incident, according to Komonews.com.
