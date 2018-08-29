‘I couldn’t believe my eyes.’ Candy packaged as ‘Breaking Bad’ meth in Utah store

A visit to an FYE (For Your Entertainment) shop in Provo, Utah, jolted customer Parker Twede, reported KUTV.

Twede found the store sells rock candy packaged as the “Blue Sky” methamphetamine cooked up by former chemistry teacher Walter White in the hit television series “Breaking Bad,” reported the station.

He posted a photo of the package to his Facebook page captioned, “Just when I thought I had seen it all. Seriously?” Twede on Wednesday made his profile private, making his posts on the rock candy no longer visible.





“It’s presented in a little baggie at the checkout, at children’s eye level,” Twede told KSL-TV. “Frankly, it appalled me that this product even exists.”

“Breaking Bad,” which aired for five seasons on the AMC cable channel, told the story of White, a high school teacher who turns to producing methamphetamine after being diagnosed with lung cancer, according to AMC.

The candy, also sold on the store’s website, appears to be a spoof of the nearly pure blue meth produced by White in the show, complete with an image of White and the “Breaking Bad’ logo.

The “Breaking Bad” packaged candy is also available on eBay, and Amazon and other sites sell blue rock candy without meth-themed packaging. Recipes for “Breaking Bad” rock candy also are widespread online.

“Ever want to own a street-legal package of Heisenberg’s infamous “Blue Sky” product? Now you can with Breaking Bad Blue Sky Rock Candy Crystals, a package of deliciously addicting blueberry-flavored rock candy,” reads the product description on the FYE site.

“It’s really irresponsible to the millions of people suffering from this terrible drug,” Twede said, reported KSL-TV. “I am not easily offended, and I couldn’t stop thinking about this.”

But others interviewed by the station called the candy “funny” and “hilarious.”

Twede wrote a letter to FYE requesting that it remove the product from its stores and website, which he also posted to Facebook before making his page private.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Twede wrote. “What kind of example are you trying to set for the children in your store? This is beyond unacceptable and tacky.”

A store manager who declined to be identified said she could not comment on the candy or Twede’s request, KUTV reported.