Video of candy-carrying truck crashing on NJ road shows danger of road rage, police say

A tractor-trailer transporting treats took a tumble in what New Jersey police are describing as an example of the dangers of road rage.
The video — just made public by the Mahwah Police Department — shows the tractor-trailer driving down Route 17 in New Jersey when the driver of that vehicle encounters a silver SUV on the road. It happened on August 9.
At first, the SUV is seen in the left lane, while the tractor-trailer is driving down the right lane of the road, the video shows. The driver of the SUV moves into the middle lane, keeping the vehicle at a consistent speed so it is just in front of the larger vehicle.
The tractor-trailer soon manages to get behind the SUV in the middle lane, then moving over to the left lane. The SUV is then seen moving into the left lane in an apparent attempt to slow down the vehicle, Police Chief James Batelli reportedly told The New York Post.
Batelli said the SUV’s driver thought the operator of the tractor-trailer was being aggressive, so he “decided to take the matter in his own hands and slow the tractor trailer down to prevent any type of accident,” according to The New York Post.
The video shows the SUV move into another lane and out of the camera’s view — and shortly after captures the tractor-trailer leaning to one side before taking a jarring fall. The vehicle appears to slam into a median before sliding into the middle of the road in a cloud of debris.
Police say the driver of the truck, which was carrying candy, was cited for careless driving, failure to maintain lane and failure to signal, according to NJ.com. The driver of the SUV was cited for reckless driving, failure to maintain lanes, failure to signal and delaying traffic.
The truck driver said he lost control because the SUV pumped its brakes in front of him, according to NJ.com. Both drivers are from New York.
Batelli said the video shows just how dangerous road rage can be, according to CBS. But he said the incident could have turned out much worse.
“Miraculously no other vehicles struck the tractor which could have resulted in a major accident event,” he said, according to CBS.
