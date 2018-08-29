He’s been exposing himself in public since 1990, police say. Now he’s going to prison

He’s been dubbed one of the city’s “most prolific” serial masturbators. Now Michael Dorgan of Portland, Oregon, is on his way to prison, reports The Oregonian.

Dorgan, 55, pleaded no contest Tuesday to his 10th charge of felony public indecency, with previous arrests dating back to 1990, the publication reported.

“I think we’re at a point now with Mr. Dorgan that we’ve run out of available options for him other than incarceration,” said prosecutor Todd Jackson, according to KATU.

A judge sentenced Dorgan to 55 months in prison, or about 4 ½ years, with five months’ post-prison supervision, reported KPTV. He also must register as a sex offender.

On July 8, Dorgan exposed himself to a group of women at Portland State University, reported KATU. One of the women took a photo of Dorgan and police found him on July 14, when he was arrested.

The district attorney’s office called him “one of the most prolific public masturbators in Portland,” reported KOIN.





Dorgan, who has had two stints in prison on previous convictions, admitted that he’d received previous sex offender treatment, according to the station.

But under questioning by Judge Kathleen Dailey, Dorgan couldn’t remember when or where he was treated except that it had lasted about 18 months, prompting Dailey to reply, “Wow,” reported The Oregonian.