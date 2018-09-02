An officer is attacked by his own police dog. He had to shoot it to escape, police say

A Columbus, Ohio, police officer had to shoot his own K9 partner Saturday after the dog turned on him during a training exercise, police say.

Officer Brian Carter was “verbally correcting” Benzi, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, when the dog began biting him about 9 a.m. at the department’s K9 center, police wrote in a press release.

Carter, who suffered serious bites to his forearms, shot Benzi to stop the attack, police reported.

Carter, who required a tourniquet to stop his bleeding, underwent surgery, police said, and Benzi was later euthanized at a veterinary hospital.

Carter has been an officer in the Columbus Division of Police K9 unit since 2008, reported WCMH. Benzi was his second K9 partner.

“Benzi was more than Officer Carter’s K9 partner,” police wrote on Twitter. “He was a member of the Carter family. They are all in our healing prayers during this difficult time.”

(FYI... Benzi was more than Officer Carter’s K9 partner. He was a member of the Carter family. They are all in our healing prayers during this difficult time.) https://t.co/VbGQ83UCrD — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 1, 2018

Benzi and Carter won praise from the department in March for their role in helping catch an accused burglar, according to police.

PRIDE of CPD: We're giving a much deserved SHOUT OUT to K9 Officer Brian Carter & his partner Benzi-also-Officers Jeff Ward, Jason Jeffries & Matt Rees. Benzi caught @OhioState campus area burglar 25yo Jyron Smith@2:16am 3/16 after he broke into an E. 14th Ave home.#CPD #teamwork pic.twitter.com/SmtIBa4Ym4 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 16, 2018

Sgt. Mark Cartwright, supervisor of the division’s K9 unit, told WBNS it was the first time an officer in the agency had to shoot his own K9 partner.

The investigation into the incident continues, according to the police department.