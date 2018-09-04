Newlyweds ‘went hand-in-hand’ in a fatal drowsy driving crash on their honeymoon trek

Driving behind his newly married friends on a honeymoon trek to Canada, Spencer Luczak watched in horror as their pickup truck swerved and rolled over, KSTU reported.

“When I got to them, I knew right away they were gone,” Luczak said, according to the station.

The wreck at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 on Interstate 82 near Prosser, Washington, killed Amy Moffat, 28, and Stephen Graham, 30, who had been married for 15 days, reported The Tri-City Herald. Both were wearing seatbelts, police said.

“I watched them live together, I watched them ride bikes together, smile together, and laugh, and I watched them die together, but they went hand--in-hand through the veil and that gives me reassurance that they’re still together,” Luczak said, according to KSTU. “Shakespeare couldn’t have written this story.”

Police believe Moffat fell asleep at the wheel, causing the pickup truck to drift to the left, then overcorrected, flipping the truck, reported The Tri-City Herald.

Now her father, John Moffat, is warning drivers to rest if they feel tired, reported The Deseret News.

“How many of us have driven like that when we thought we should’ve pulled over?” John Moffat said, according to the publication. “Please pull over. Take a rest, find a hotel and get a room for the night.”

Graham and Amy Moffat were on their way to an annual bicycling expo in Whistler, Canada, where they had originally met, for their honeymoon, reported People magazine.

She worked as a nutritional therapy practitioner, while he was a photographer, videographer and editor at Deity Components, which makes bicycling racing gear, reported The Tri-City Herald.

“It was a real, real love affair,” John Moffat said, according to The Deseret News. “This was a true love story.”

“It’s really hard because you want so much for them, but I think the fact that they were together, and they were happy, and they were going on an adventure, it summarizes their life together,” Aubree Bosen, Amy Moffat’s cousin, said, according to KSTU. “I think they’re still on an adventure together and it’s just not what they planned.”