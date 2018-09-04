Do you know how to drive through a traffic circle?
The Washington State Department of Transportation explains how to safely navigate the multi-lane traffic circle, also known as a roundabout, at the intersection of Guide Meridian (SR 539) and Pole Road (SR 544).
Overdoses on synthetic cannabinoids, sometimes known as K2 or Spice, are the latest deadly epidemic in Florida Prisons. The Florida Department of Corrections suspects K2 is behind a dramatic uptick in prison deaths.
Craftsmen have engraved 25 new names onto the Global War on Terrorism Memorial at the National Infantry Museum. The names are service members from all branches added to the GWOT casualty list since the monument was first dedicated in October 2017.
Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.
Bodycam footage shared to Facebook by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows Officer William Umana pursuing two murder suspects in his car. The footage shows him chasing an SUV. Suspects reportedly shot at least 34 bullets at officers.
The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
A father in Virginia said he made his 10-year-old son run the one-mile distance to school after the boy was kicked off his school bus for three days “for being a little bully.” In this video, streamed live to Facebook on March 1, Bryan Thornhill e
How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.
In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been