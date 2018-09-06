She was arguing with her boyfriend — so she ordered her ex to shoot him, Texas cops say

They say when couples argue, it’s a good idea to get away from the disagreement and come back to the issue later, with a fresh set of eyes.
That’s just what Enederia Flowers did late Tuesday night when she and her boyfriend got into an argument, according to Bexar County sheriff’s deputies.
Only, Flowers, 22, didn’t come back to her boyfriend’s house with a different outlook. She came back early Wednesday morning with James Johnson, her ex-boyfriend, and they were both armed, KABB reported.
Johnson, 22, brought a gun, and Flowers had a knife, according to court documents obtained by the station.
She got out of Johnson’s car with the knife, police said, according to KSAT, but was wrestled to the ground by one of her boyfriend’s sisters, who took the knife away from Flowers.
Flowers and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Isaiah Roper, continued the argument, and he started to walk away from his home to draw Flowers and Johnson away from his family members nearby, KENS reported, citing the same court documents.
Johnson, still in his vehicle, crept along behind Roper and Flowers, as they walked and argued along the 6600 block of Clouds Point, according to KSAT.
Witnesses told Bexar County deputies that Roper stopped in the middle of the street, turned around and asked Johnson: “What are you going to do? Shoot me?” police said, according to the San Antonio Express News.
That’s when members of Roper’s family who were also approaching the vehicle from behind Roper told deputies that they heard Flowers tell Johnson to shoot Roper, the news paper reported, citing court documents.
Roper was shot once in the abdomen. Flowers jumped in the car with Johnson, and the pair sped off, police said, according to KABB.
Roper died as a result of the gunshot wound later in the day Wednesday at San Antonio Military Medical Center, KENS reported.
Johnson and Flowers have been charged with first-degree murder, according to Bexar County jail records. They are being held without bond.
